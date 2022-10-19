 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boxel Golf update for 19 October 2022

Changelog v1.2.6 - v1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9754418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.2.6

  • Added AFK penalty (15 seconds)
  • Added countdown to score cards (levels will automatically load within 5 seconds)

v1.2.5

  • Update Three.js to r145
  • Update Purple Moon hole 1 and 5
  • Update Purple Moon background artwork

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945821
  • Loading history…
Depot 1945823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link