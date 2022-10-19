Changelog v1.2.6 - v1.2.5

v1.2.6
- Added AFK penalty (15 seconds)
- Added countdown to score cards (levels will automatically load within 5 seconds)
v1.2.5
- Update Three.js to r145
- Update Purple Moon hole 1 and 5
- Update Purple Moon background artwork
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.2.6
v1.2.5
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update