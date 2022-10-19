Minor Balance Changes, Bug Fixes, Optimization & Achievement Glitch

Balancing :
- Reduced the amount of blood money needed to buy new cards
- More Blood Money gained if you win a run
- You gain blood money even if you do not offer cards to the tower
Bug fixes :
- Fixed a bug that caused Standard cultists in endless mode to have thrice their amount of hp on the garden map
- Fixed UI glitches in french in the prime machine menu
- Fixed a bug that caused the garden and church shops to only give common and rare cards
- Fixed a bug that caused the iron maiden not to have the right sprite
- Fixed a bug that caused the base & fast cultists hp to have too much hp in the first waves of endless mode in the garden
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to die upon selling hp ups cards or demon hearts
Optimization :
- Reduced the amount of worms spawned by mega worm cultists
- Reduced the amount of leaves particles in the garden
Achievement Glitch :
- If the game didn't grant you achievements, go to the achievement menu on the character select screen and press F8, the game will pause for ~15s, perfoming a check, and give you the achievements
