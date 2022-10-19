 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult Of Babel update for 19 October 2022

Minor Balance Changes, Bug Fixes, Optimization & Achievement Glitch

Share · View all patches · Build 9754144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing :

  • Reduced the amount of blood money needed to buy new cards
  • More Blood Money gained if you win a run
  • You gain blood money even if you do not offer cards to the tower

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed a bug that caused Standard cultists in endless mode to have thrice their amount of hp on the garden map
  • Fixed UI glitches in french in the prime machine menu
  • Fixed a bug that caused the garden and church shops to only give common and rare cards
  • Fixed a bug that caused the iron maiden not to have the right sprite
  • Fixed a bug that caused the base & fast cultists hp to have too much hp in the first waves of endless mode in the garden
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to die upon selling hp ups cards or demon hearts

Optimization :

  • Reduced the amount of worms spawned by mega worm cultists
  • Reduced the amount of leaves particles in the garden

Achievement Glitch :

  • If the game didn't grant you achievements, go to the achievement menu on the character select screen and press F8, the game will pause for ~15s, perfoming a check, and give you the achievements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2078971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link