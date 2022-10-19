Halloween Update | Patch 0.1.2B

In the spirit of Halloween we present you the new update of The Meaning, we hope you enjoy it and we wish you a spooky holiday!
#Features
- Added more sound effects and made the quality of the old ones better
- Reworked the storyline and added more content
#Work in progress
-
More content is needed to finish the game and the already present content should be made better
-
More and better visual and auditory jumpscares
-
Better atmosphere
-
Better inspection of items
#Known bugs
- We are still working on fixing the achievements as soon as possible
- Serialization of the map
Changed files in this update