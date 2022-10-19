 Skip to content

The Meaning update for 19 October 2022

Halloween Update | Patch 0.1.2B

In the spirit of Halloween we present you the new update of The Meaning, we hope you enjoy it and we wish you a spooky holiday!

#Features
  • Added more sound effects and made the quality of the old ones better
  • Reworked the storyline and added more content
#Work in progress

  • More content is needed to finish the game and the already present content should be made better

  • More and better visual and auditory jumpscares

  • Better atmosphere

  • Better inspection of items

#Known bugs
  • We are still working on fixing the achievements as soon as possible
  • Serialization of the map

We appreciate all the feedback and are really thankful for all the support!

