Patch - October #2 2022

Good martian morning, terraformers!
[incoming transmission]
...Nuclear detonation planned.
...Atmospheric adjustments calculated.
...Countdown commencing.
[End of transmission]
Patch notes – 1.4.4.12262
- The Generous Host feature is active again (players can invite friends to play with active DLCs in online games, even if the friends don’t own these DLCs)
- Finished online games are now correctly removed from the Resume menu
- Fixed glitch caused by multiple resources conversions
Known bugs
- Issues with server communication might occur.
- Colour selection can sometimes malfunction with several players having the same colour ingame.
- Player’s name/corporation UI can go grey with still possible actions.
- Issues with Viral Enhancers #07.
- UI issues during the draft/Prelude phase.
