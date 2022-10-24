 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terraforming Mars update for 24 October 2022

Patch - October #2 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9753852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good martian morning, terraformers!

[incoming transmission]
...Nuclear detonation planned.
...Atmospheric adjustments calculated.
...Countdown commencing.
[End of transmission]

Patch notes – 1.4.4.12262

  • The Generous Host feature is active again (players can invite friends to play with active DLCs in online games, even if the friends don’t own these DLCs)
  • Finished online games are now correctly removed from the Resume menu
  • Fixed glitch caused by multiple resources conversions
Known bugs
  • Issues with server communication might occur.
  • Colour selection can sometimes malfunction with several players having the same colour ingame.
  • Player’s name/corporation UI can go grey with still possible actions.
  • Issues with Viral Enhancers #07.
  • UI issues during the draft/Prelude phase.

Join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TwinSailsInt
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TwinSailsInt
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TwinSailsgames

Changed files in this update

Terraforming Mars Windows Depot 800271
  • Loading history…
Terraforming Mars OSX Depot 800272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link