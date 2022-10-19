Update 2: TR and FR Languages

New Added
- Turkish and French language added.
- A new window has been made for you to quickly put living spaces on Selling Stands and Other Stands. Now you can place your living spaces both in the old way and using the newly made window.
Fixes
- Customer animation bug that occurs when the shop is closed while customers are viewing the stands has been fixed.
- Customers rings reception bell more than one time. This bug has been fixed.
- House door opening and closing sounds were wrong. It has been fixed.
- When a player feed animals with last stack of food box, food box would gotten destroyed before its animation. It has been fixed.
- Players could place stands too close to walls and facing the wrong way. It has been fixed.
- Dirts were spawning under stands which made them impossible to clean. Now, it has been fixed.
- Optimization done.
Changes
- Door sounds volumes has been increased.
- Plane sound volume has been increased.
- Customers are now roaming the pet shop according to their wish lists.
Changed files in this update