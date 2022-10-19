- Fixed: Peasant bar should now display correctly after loading a save game
- Fixed: Peasant list entries correctly sized for dead peasants
- Fixed: Context/Pie menu hints now show up correctly on top
- Fixed: Small bug in rangers init code
- Balance: Reduced the amount of resources required to start repairs
- Improved pathfinding near walls to reduce glitching through by monsters
- Improved framerate and start animation on new "Farmstead" map
- Swinvale map improvements
- Slightly improved the road blocker in "Children's Tales" to make placement of gates easier
- Re-sorted level selection list so people play not just Schramberg :-)
- Added some in-game hints for newer players
- Some minor visual improvements
Black Forest update for 19 October 2022
Halloween Update and Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
