Black Forest update for 19 October 2022

Halloween Update and Bugfixes

Build 9753635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Peasant bar should now display correctly after loading a save game
  • Fixed: Peasant list entries correctly sized for dead peasants
  • Fixed: Context/Pie menu hints now show up correctly on top
  • Fixed: Small bug in rangers init code
  • Balance: Reduced the amount of resources required to start repairs
  • Improved pathfinding near walls to reduce glitching through by monsters
  • Improved framerate and start animation on new "Farmstead" map
  • Swinvale map improvements
  • Slightly improved the road blocker in "Children's Tales" to make placement of gates easier
  • Re-sorted level selection list so people play not just Schramberg :-)
  • Added some in-game hints for newer players
  • Some minor visual improvements

