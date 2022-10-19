IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.4] Hotfix

Added : Shift+D+click an enchant item now disassemble it

Added : Hitting L key on an enchant item to lock/unlock from disassembling

Fixed : When you set 1e4+ amount in Auto Ability Point Adder, game performance sometimes got worse. Now you can set 0-9999 amount in AAPA. (Max Ability Point Allocation remains as 0-999999)

Fixed : When you Shift+D to disassemble an equipment or double click to equip/remove the item, its tooltip remained unintentionally. (Display bug)

Fixed : Utility Inventory Slot issues

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos