- It's not possible to bring up the pause menu and rebind keys during the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] phase of the final boss. The game won't actually pause since it makes no sense storywise.
- An icon will appear at the edges of the screen whenever the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] leaves the screen. This will help players determine its location even when they can't see it
- Made the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] telegraph one of its attacks so it's easier to predict and dodge
- Fixed a bug causing a save file softlock when players quit the game after finishing the idle game.
Outcore update for 19 October 2022
Final boss quality of life improvements update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
