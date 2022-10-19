 Skip to content

Outcore update for 19 October 2022

Final boss quality of life improvements update

Share · View all patches · Build 9753524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It's not possible to bring up the pause menu and rebind keys during the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] phase of the final boss. The game won't actually pause since it makes no sense storywise.
  • An icon will appear at the edges of the screen whenever the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] leaves the screen. This will help players determine its location even when they can't see it
  • Made the [spoiler]core[/spoiler] telegraph one of its attacks so it's easier to predict and dodge
  • Fixed a bug causing a save file softlock when players quit the game after finishing the idle game.

