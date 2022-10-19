- fix related to badges requirements
- fixed gamepad music sample in settings
- added small animations in game hud
- tweaked music fade in summary screen
- other minor tweaks and fixes
Blaze in Space: Beat a-maze update for 19 October 2022
19.10.2022 hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update