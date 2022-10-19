 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blaze in Space: Beat a-maze update for 19 October 2022

19.10.2022 hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9753326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix related to badges requirements
  • fixed gamepad music sample in settings
  • added small animations in game hud
  • tweaked music fade in summary screen
  • other minor tweaks and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016115
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link