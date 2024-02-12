This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Embark on a journey to New Eden, in 1695, where communities of settlers are plagued by a dreadful curse. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are two trained spirit-hunters who swore to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. Yet, when tragedy strikes and Antea herself becomes a ghost, you must face a dreadful choice: will you honor your Banisher’s oath to the living or save your departed partner?

As Banishers, step into New Eden’s inhabitants' lives, investigate the source of evil, unravel chilling mysteries, explore diverse landscapes, and interact with unforgettable characters whose fate lies in your hands.

Dive into a powerful and intimate journey in this narrative Action-RPG where your choices wield dramatic consequences.

A little word from the Dev team!

_Hello!

Stéphane and Philippe here. We’re the Narrative Director and Creative Director

on Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. We, the whole development team at DON’T

NOD, and Focus Entertainment are very happy that the game is finally out and in

your hands. We can’t wait to hear what you think about this project that we’ve

worked so hard on over the past few years.

We're excited to see you face the challenges and choices you’ll have to make.

Will you sacrifice the living to bring Antea back, or will you keep your Banisher’s

oath? After the many decisions you’ll make throughout the game, there are five

endings for you to reveal and we hope you find them entertaining and satisfying.

Life to the living, Death to the dead._

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is out now on Steam.

