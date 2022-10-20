 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 20 October 2022

Patch 1.1.114 and a free DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
We have a bunch of fixes and a free DLC with more animal portraits for everyone!

Patch 1.1.114:

  • NEW animal thumbnails!
  • DLC and event icons added to the shop and build mode to indicate DLC and event items, buildings, decorations and furniture so the new things can be found much easier
  • Added a gentle force that pushes the ball towards the player when it comes out of the dog's mouth - this looks more realistic and ensures the ball is not blocked by the dog's body
  • Fixed band-aids placement offset
  • Corrected randomizing illness when an animal appears for the first time
  • Added missing puppy sounds: barking, whining and other
  • Added missing tooltip for putting camera on a tripod
  • Added a tooltip to indicate why furnished buildings toggle can't be turned off during the tutorial section of the game
  • Corrected size of band-aids on animals
  • Reverted computer monitor texture's compression change (to make it sharp again)
  • Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing a 'location' (mostly entering or exiting a building)
  • Fixed initialization of DLCs (they could sometimes fail to initialize properly)
  • Fixed wrong type selection error in decorations
  • Fixed incorrect translations of animal types in emails with bonus funds sent after adoption
  • Fixed cropped DLC icons in first row of items in the computer shop
  • Fixed brick fence rotation (the fance is now aligned vertically)
  • Fixed animal collisions during healing for kitties and puppies
  • More debug logging improvements

Thanks everyone and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link