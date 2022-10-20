Patch 1.1.114 and a free DLC!

Share · View all patches · Build 9753039 · Last edited 20 October 2022 – 15:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have a bunch of fixes and a free DLC with more animal portraits for everyone!

Patch 1.1.114:

NEW animal thumbnails!

DLC and event icons added to the shop and build mode to indicate DLC and event items, buildings, decorations and furniture so the new things can be found much easier

Added a gentle force that pushes the ball towards the player when it comes out of the dog's mouth - this looks more realistic and ensures the ball is not blocked by the dog's body

Fixed band-aids placement offset

Corrected randomizing illness when an animal appears for the first time

Added missing puppy sounds: barking, whining and other

Added missing tooltip for putting camera on a tripod

Added a tooltip to indicate why furnished buildings toggle can't be turned off during the tutorial section of the game

Corrected size of band-aids on animals

Reverted computer monitor texture's compression change (to make it sharp again)

Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing a 'location' (mostly entering or exiting a building)

Fixed initialization of DLCs (they could sometimes fail to initialize properly)

Fixed wrong type selection error in decorations

Fixed incorrect translations of animal types in emails with bonus funds sent after adoption

Fixed cropped DLC icons in first row of items in the computer shop

Fixed brick fence rotation (the fance is now aligned vertically)

Fixed animal collisions during healing for kitties and puppies

More debug logging improvements

Thanks everyone and have fun!