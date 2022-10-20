Patch 1.1.114 and a free DLC!

Hello everyone!
We have a bunch of fixes and a free DLC with more animal portraits for everyone!
Patch 1.1.114:
- NEW animal thumbnails!
- DLC and event icons added to the shop and build mode to indicate DLC and event items, buildings, decorations and furniture so the new things can be found much easier
- Added a gentle force that pushes the ball towards the player when it comes out of the dog's mouth - this looks more realistic and ensures the ball is not blocked by the dog's body
- Fixed band-aids placement offset
- Corrected randomizing illness when an animal appears for the first time
- Added missing puppy sounds: barking, whining and other
- Added missing tooltip for putting camera on a tripod
- Added a tooltip to indicate why furnished buildings toggle can't be turned off during the tutorial section of the game
- Corrected size of band-aids on animals
- Reverted computer monitor texture's compression change (to make it sharp again)
- Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing a 'location' (mostly entering or exiting a building)
- Fixed initialization of DLCs (they could sometimes fail to initialize properly)
- Fixed wrong type selection error in decorations
- Fixed incorrect translations of animal types in emails with bonus funds sent after adoption
- Fixed cropped DLC icons in first row of items in the computer shop
- Fixed brick fence rotation (the fance is now aligned vertically)
- Fixed animal collisions during healing for kitties and puppies
- More debug logging improvements
Thanks everyone and have fun!
Changed files in this update