[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on October 20th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, October 20th

Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 20th 00:50[/td]

[td]October 20th 07:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]October 19th 17:50[/td]

[td]October 20th 00:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 20th 09:50[/td]

[td]October 20th 16:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3

"[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]October 21st 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]October 20th 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]October 21st 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.