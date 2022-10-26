 Skip to content

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 update for 26 October 2022

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 1.3.0!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated October 27, 2022)
● Ver. 1.3.0

New Content
・New boss battle "'The Third Revenger' Nova" is now available.

