Airport CEO 1.0-42 released

Hello, airport CEO!

It's happening! We're back with another update, this time Airport CEO 1.0-42, that not only fixes a fringe case with double booked flights on very large airports, but also brings no less than four new aircraft! Taking flight in this update is the Airbus A220-100 and A220-300, flying for Maple and Air Strada, as well as the Pilatus PC-12 and PC-24 which are both GA aircraft! These are part of the base game so no DLC needed to enjoy them. Please refer below to the full list of changes for this update...

Release notes - 1.0-42

Bug

MERCURY-46847 : Flight auto planner can in very rare instance plan duplicate flights

: Flight auto planner can in very rare instance plan duplicate flights MERCURY-46798: Updated incorrect airport names

New feature

MERCURY-46914 : New aircraft: Pilatus PC-24

: New aircraft: Pilatus PC-24 MERCURY-46912 : New aircraft: Airbus A220-300

: New aircraft: Airbus A220-300 MERCURY-46907 : New aircraft: Pilatus PC-12

: New aircraft: Pilatus PC-12 MERCURY-46906: New aircraft: Airbus A220-100

That's all for now, thank you for playing and we'll continue to keep tabs in between developer of Project Venus. We'd also like to thank forum user andyc for the lovely Airbus A220 mod featured in this post's cover image. Fly safe!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs