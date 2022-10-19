 Skip to content

Wormhole Adventurer update for 19 October 2022

Hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9752627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the map was clipping on drag
  • Added missing audio slider for ship explosions
  • Fixed hostile rotation issues that causes them to spin and face the wrong direction.

