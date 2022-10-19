 Skip to content

Black Squad update for 19 October 2022

Temporary Maintenance Oct 19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will be having a Temporary server maintenance today.

We will do a Temporary Maintenance on:

UTC: 8:30 - 10:30
KST: 17:30 - 19:30 (Korea Standard time)
CEST: 10:30 - 12:30 (Central European time)
PDT: (Oct 19) 01:30 - (Oct 19) 03:30 (Pacific Standard time)
CST/SGT: 18:30 - 20:30 (China / Singapore Standard time)
EST: 05:30 - 07:30 (Eastern Standard time)
BRT: 07:30 - 09:30 (Brazil Standard time)

Reason for original:
Server stabilization

Compensation: GOLD KEY X1

