Temporary Maintenance Oct 19
We will be having a Temporary server maintenance today.
We will do a Temporary Maintenance on:
UTC: 8:30 - 10:30
KST: 17:30 - 19:30 (Korea Standard time)
CEST: 10:30 - 12:30 (Central European time)
PDT: (Oct 19) 01:30 - (Oct 19) 03:30 (Pacific Standard time)
CST/SGT: 18:30 - 20:30 (China / Singapore Standard time)
EST: 05:30 - 07:30 (Eastern Standard time)
BRT: 07:30 - 09:30 (Brazil Standard time)
Reason for original:
Server stabilization
Compensation: GOLD KEY X1
Changed files in this update