 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astero update for 19 October 2022

Update 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9752441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.04 is here

I am happy to announce that the update 1.04 is live

New features added:

  • Solar System - you can now battle on two planets: Mercury and Venus. Each planet has 10 enemy waves. Each time you finish all 10 waves, the planet's level increases by 1. On each level, the enemies are stronger.
  • Gems - depending on the planet you are on, you can collect a certain number of gems for each kill. You only get the gems if you complete all 10 levels successfully
  • Spaceship Upgrade - the spaceship can now receive some upgrades : HP, Fire Rate, Rockets Speed

Other updates:

  • Visual improvements in the menu and game.
  • New background (stars) in the game.

Changed files in this update

Astero Content Depot 1391621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link