Update 1.04 is here
I am happy to announce that the update 1.04 is live
New features added:
- Solar System - you can now battle on two planets: Mercury and Venus. Each planet has 10 enemy waves. Each time you finish all 10 waves, the planet's level increases by 1. On each level, the enemies are stronger.
- Gems - depending on the planet you are on, you can collect a certain number of gems for each kill. You only get the gems if you complete all 10 levels successfully
- Spaceship Upgrade - the spaceship can now receive some upgrades : HP, Fire Rate, Rockets Speed
Other updates:
- Visual improvements in the menu and game.
- New background (stars) in the game.
Changed files in this update