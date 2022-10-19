Patch 3.0.4 (19.10.2022)

- An exploit regarding the crafting system has been fixed.
- The Arcane Bookcase was able to get more items than it was supposed to. This has now been fixed and the item has been changed to its normal values.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the usage of the illusory items obtained from ‘Illusion Scroll - Khitain Captain’
- Illusions previously applied to an item will now not show if you equip them without owning the entitlement, as intended.
- Gurnakhi and Fiend armor would turn appendages invisible. This has now been fixed. We are sorry for the trauma.
Changed depots in rc-retail branch