Conan Exiles update for 19 October 2022

Patch 3.0.4 (19.10.2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • An exploit regarding the crafting system has been fixed.

  • The Arcane Bookcase was able to get more items than it was supposed to. This has now been fixed and the item has been changed to its normal values.

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the usage of the illusory items obtained from ‘Illusion Scroll - Khitain Captain’

  • Illusions previously applied to an item will now not show if you equip them without owning the entitlement, as intended.
  • Gurnakhi and Fiend armor would turn appendages invisible. This has now been fixed. We are sorry for the trauma.

