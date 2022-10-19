 Skip to content

Rushdown Revolt update for 19 October 2022

Post-Reina Balance Patch 10/19/22

General:

  • Fixed bugs related to spark cancels out of throws on Zhurong, Seth, and Weishan.

Ashani:

  • Air sSp:
  • Blink window is now before the forward travel.
  • Fixed a bug where it could hit twice.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Ashani to use uSp twice in the air from the rekka.
  • Due to this bug fix, the turnaround followup tech had to be removed.

Reina:

Note: all damage adjustments will not affect knockback calculation, and thus should not affect combo routes/kill potential.

  • Now has an animation for her missed tech slide in both stances.
  • Fixed a bug where Reina's kunai did not die when eaten by Ezzie. Ezzie dSp now spawns a normal lvl1 Abraxxas when a kunai is eaten.

Blade Stance:

  • UAir: Strong hit DI angle multiplier: 1x -> 1.2x

Chain Stance:

  • DThrow: Now applies a normal amount of meter gain.
  • Jab: No longer has a reverse window on startup (this mechanic may be brought back across the cast later)
  • UStrike: Damage: 14/11 -> 12/9
  • DStrike: base damage: 9 -> 7
  • FStrike: base damage: 8 -> 7
  • Fair: base damage: 8 -> 7
  • UAir:
  • Weak hit base damage: 7 -> 6
  • Weak hit DI Multiplier: 1x -> 1.2x
  • Autocancel start frame: f25 -> f35
  • BAir: base damage 8 -> 7

USp:

  • Teleport distance on grab success has been reduced
  • DI multiplier: 1x -> 1.15x
  • KB scaling: 10 -> 25
  • Now only grants 5 seconds of buff (additive) instead of refilling completely

NSp:

  • Projectile kick angles on several moves adjusted.
  • Grants spark when dislodged from terrain.
  • No longer breaks when kicked by opponents.
  • Minimum kick force: 12 -> 14

SSp:

  • Hit now grants spark.

