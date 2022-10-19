Post-Reina Balance Patch 10/19/22
General:
- Fixed bugs related to spark cancels out of throws on Zhurong, Seth, and Weishan.
Ashani:
- Air sSp:
- Blink window is now before the forward travel.
- Fixed a bug where it could hit twice.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Ashani to use uSp twice in the air from the rekka.
- Due to this bug fix, the turnaround followup tech had to be removed.
Reina:
Note: all damage adjustments will not affect knockback calculation, and thus should not affect combo routes/kill potential.
- Now has an animation for her missed tech slide in both stances.
- Fixed a bug where Reina's kunai did not die when eaten by Ezzie. Ezzie dSp now spawns a normal lvl1 Abraxxas when a kunai is eaten.
Blade Stance:
- UAir: Strong hit DI angle multiplier: 1x -> 1.2x
Chain Stance:
- DThrow: Now applies a normal amount of meter gain.
- Jab: No longer has a reverse window on startup (this mechanic may be brought back across the cast later)
- UStrike: Damage: 14/11 -> 12/9
- DStrike: base damage: 9 -> 7
- FStrike: base damage: 8 -> 7
- Fair: base damage: 8 -> 7
- UAir:
- Weak hit base damage: 7 -> 6
- Weak hit DI Multiplier: 1x -> 1.2x
- Autocancel start frame: f25 -> f35
- BAir: base damage 8 -> 7
USp:
- Teleport distance on grab success has been reduced
- DI multiplier: 1x -> 1.15x
- KB scaling: 10 -> 25
- Now only grants 5 seconds of buff (additive) instead of refilling completely
NSp:
- Projectile kick angles on several moves adjusted.
- Grants spark when dislodged from terrain.
- No longer breaks when kicked by opponents.
- Minimum kick force: 12 -> 14
SSp:
- Hit now grants spark.
