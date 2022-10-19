 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 19 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.23

Build 9751781

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Minor change to improve recognition of the connected gamepad in some situations
  • If all save slots are occupied and the player tries to replace the save, the interface disappears and the game offers to delete the position
  • In the save and load dialog, the player can now use the keyboard or gamepad to move to delete button
  • Accessibility - Some numbered navigation points do not have a number
  • Chapter 2 - [spoiler]In some situations, the game will crash when horses leave the commandery[/spoiler]

