v1.0.16 Full Support For 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios

Patch Notes for v1.0.16
Changes:
- Fully supports 32:9 aspect ratio
- Fully supported 21:9 aspect ratio
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue introduced from a previous patch that stopped saving your screen mode and audio volume settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes for v1.0.16
Changes:
Fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update