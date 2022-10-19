 Skip to content

Relapse update for 19 October 2022

v1.0.16 Full Support For 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios

19 October 2022

Patch Notes for v1.0.16

Changes:

  • Fully supports 32:9 aspect ratio
  • Fully supported 21:9 aspect ratio

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue introduced from a previous patch that stopped saving your screen mode and audio volume settings.

