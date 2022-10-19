 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 19 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.108 (2022.10.19)

  • [Feature] Add new game modifier: "Disable Heavy Disasters" to turn off Asteroids / Meteor Showers
  • [Feature] Add new game modifier: "Disable Fire Spread", which also disables object self-combustion
  • [Feature] Directional Turret will now use a much faster and deadlier Heavy Energy ammo
  • [Feature] Add a Log system and Debug Log button in Event Log overlay (WIP)
  • [Feature] Add "Log Brain Activity" toggle to the Being Brain component UI (WIP)
  • [Feature] Add "Debug Log" toggle to the Being Navigation component UI (WIP)
  • [Balance] Engine Failure will only happen for engines that have more than 50% wear
  • [Balance] Make Meteoroids slower and with more varied speeds
  • [Balance] Directional Turret will now shoot at incoming Breach Capsules
  • [Balance] Make objects self-reignite less frequently
  • [Balance] Adjust the self-ignition temperatures for multiple objects
  • [Balance] Make fire less hot
  • [UI/UX] Add tooltips for clock speeds to show the actual multiplier value
  • [Misc] Add Korean community translation by Ciizel
  • [Misc] Do not log an error when mods create new species without adding an internal species trait
  • [Bug] Fix Research Tree "Add to Queue" buttons would not display Japanese / Chinese / Korean font
  • [Bug] Fix Quick Search results would not display Japanese / Chinese / Korean fonts
  • [Bug] Add a workaround and extra diagnostics for pathfinding errors that happen to small percentage of players
  • [Bug] Fix Tractor Beam internal errors would happen if the selected target got destroyed while pulling a projectile
  • [Bug] Fix trying to load wallet contents during the trade would cause internal error for a few players
  • [Bug] Fix ongoing fire would keep the clock speed restricted to normal until fire was completely put out
  • [Bug] Fix Directional Turrets always missing shots at Meteoroids
  • [Bug] Fix end game story generating "Blank" names for certain fate outcomes
  • [Bug] Fix Quantum Barrier would not drop the shield if it was disconnected from the electricity grid
  • [Bug] Fix selecting a directional turret could mess up its targeting
  • [Bug] Fix restoring an expedition after load could cause an internal error and prevent remaining expeditions from loading correctly

