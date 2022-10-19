 Skip to content

Card Crawl update for 19 October 2022

Small fix for Achievements

Build 9751580

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Crawler,

this is a small fix update for Achievements.
They now should register correctly again.

Happy Crawling!
🍻

