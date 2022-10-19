Patch 2022.10.19

- Added a quick name button for works, so that you basically don't need a keyboard when playing with SteamDeck.
- Fixed the bug that the continuous pattern is automatically deleted after rotating 180 degrees.
- Fixed the bug that continuous patterns cannot be unlocked after locking.
