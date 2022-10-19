 Skip to content

Master Of Pottery update for 19 October 2022

Patch 2022.10.19

Build 9751498

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a quick name button for works, so that you basically don't need a keyboard when playing with SteamDeck.
  • Fixed the bug that the continuous pattern is automatically deleted after rotating 180 degrees.
  • Fixed the bug that continuous patterns cannot be unlocked after locking.

