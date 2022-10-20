Optimized a loading speed.
Show the error if an invalid patch is detected.
If this game has an old patch, this game does not use the patch.
Fixed the bug that the gallery was locked.
Removed an unused DLL.
母乳少女～夏の甘い思い出 update for 20 October 2022
Ver1.017 released!
