The Asafo Journey update for 19 October 2022

Patch version 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed player getting stuck in ground after using downward attacks.
Reduced Blast AoE from Magical enemy attacker on second boss battle.
Fixed player getting stuck on spears when thrown too close to adjacent wall

