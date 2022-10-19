 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 19 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1162 Planet max militia fix
  • Ticket #1174 No Support Ships in Tutorial Build Menu
  • Ticket #971 Dual system occupation results in single first contact
  • Ticket #951 Clicking to remove queued build items not consistent
  • Ticket #1141 Planetary Gravity Generator does not remove from build list when constructed
  • Ticket #1124 Dyson Sphere and Ring World Starbase scaling fix
  • Ticket #1120 Tutorial Info Screen goals typo fix
  • Ticket #1180 Armor Barracks not allowing troop transports to be created
  • Ticket #1160 Evolutionary Mutation adding Creative trait allowed for prior techs to be researched
  • Ticket #1163 Evolution Mutation screen background fixed
  • Ticket #1139 Species planet graphics use soft references
  • Ticket #1123 Post Ground Combat troop distribution to planet and fleet fix
  • Ticket #1151 AI starts diplomacy conversation frequently with nothing offered
  • Ticket #1094 Planets Menu close key binding fix
  • Ticket #1077 Homeworld soft reference image in New Game Menu fix
  • Ticket #1121 Leaving Build Queue does not return to previous screen
  • Ticket #1150 AI diplomacy offers are blank
  • Ticket #1178 Trade goods, housing, and cultural consumer auto remove from build queue
  • Ticket #1167 Alien Control Center building not removed from Build Menu when built
  • Ticket #1164 Orbital combat planet renaming fix
  • Ticket #1149 Ground combat troop calculation fixes
  • Ticket #1151 Terraformer functionality fix
  • Ticket #1026 AI peace request timer fix

Known issues:
Empire build queue not fully functioning
Housing, colony base, and outpost check not fully functioning

