EA Build Hotfix #12

- Ticket #1162 Planet max militia fix
- Ticket #1174 No Support Ships in Tutorial Build Menu
- Ticket #971 Dual system occupation results in single first contact
- Ticket #951 Clicking to remove queued build items not consistent
- Ticket #1141 Planetary Gravity Generator does not remove from build list when constructed
- Ticket #1124 Dyson Sphere and Ring World Starbase scaling fix
- Ticket #1120 Tutorial Info Screen goals typo fix
- Ticket #1180 Armor Barracks not allowing troop transports to be created
- Ticket #1160 Evolutionary Mutation adding Creative trait allowed for prior techs to be researched
- Ticket #1163 Evolution Mutation screen background fixed
- Ticket #1139 Species planet graphics use soft references
- Ticket #1123 Post Ground Combat troop distribution to planet and fleet fix
- Ticket #1151 AI starts diplomacy conversation frequently with nothing offered
- Ticket #1094 Planets Menu close key binding fix
- Ticket #1077 Homeworld soft reference image in New Game Menu fix
- Ticket #1121 Leaving Build Queue does not return to previous screen
- Ticket #1150 AI diplomacy offers are blank
- Ticket #1178 Trade goods, housing, and cultural consumer auto remove from build queue
- Ticket #1167 Alien Control Center building not removed from Build Menu when built
- Ticket #1164 Orbital combat planet renaming fix
- Ticket #1149 Ground combat troop calculation fixes
- Ticket #1151 Terraformer functionality fix
- Ticket #1026 AI peace request timer fix
Known issues:
Empire build queue not fully functioning
Housing, colony base, and outpost check not fully functioning
Changed files in this update