 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galactic Racing Online update for 19 October 2022

Update 5 - Track or Treat

Share · View all patches · Build 9751291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a NEW TRACK - Hallow's Spaceway (LIMITED EDITION)
  • Added 6 New Vehicles specific to Hallow's Spaceway
  • Added Hide Pause Menu UI (Photo Mode) (RB on controller / P on keyboard while in pause menu)
  • Updated the Main Menu Title Screen

Changed files in this update

Galactic Racing Online Content Depot 1841081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link