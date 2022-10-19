- Added a NEW TRACK - Hallow's Spaceway (LIMITED EDITION)
- Added 6 New Vehicles specific to Hallow's Spaceway
- Added Hide Pause Menu UI (Photo Mode) (RB on controller / P on keyboard while in pause menu)
- Updated the Main Menu Title Screen
Galactic Racing Online update for 19 October 2022
Update 5 - Track or Treat
Patchnotes via Steam Community
