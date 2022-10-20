 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 20 October 2022

“AmamaNia” has now officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

Share · View all patches · Build 9751115

Meet the god-like “AmamaNia”, a fox of versatile talents who has arrived in the world of The Lord of the Parties!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2184711/_/

[AmamaNia's Skills and Performance]

  • “AmamaNia” throws her homing [Divine Talisman] to deal damage, and equipping high rank gears will
    summon [Foxfire] capable of both attack and defense that circles around AmamaNia to support the battle for the party.

[DLC Details]

  • “AmamaNia” has joined the fray as a playable character.
  • Limited “AmamaNia” quests added.
  • “AmamaNia” added to ENDLESS TOWER

