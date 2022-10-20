“AmamaNia” has now officially joined The Lord of the Parties!

Meet the god-like “AmamaNia”, a fox of versatile talents who has arrived in the world of The Lord of the Parties!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2184711/_/
[AmamaNia's Skills and Performance]
- “AmamaNia” throws her homing [Divine Talisman] to deal damage, and equipping high rank gears will
summon [Foxfire] capable of both attack and defense that circles around AmamaNia to support the battle for the party.
[DLC Details]
- “AmamaNia” has joined the fray as a playable character.
- Limited “AmamaNia” quests added.
- “AmamaNia” added to ENDLESS TOWER
