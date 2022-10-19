- Bug Fix: Furniture placed in the Nova Palace interferes with the new Cold Palace.
- Bug Fix: T-pose when interacting with the shower.
- Bug Fix: Some times girls not appearing on the Free Photo Mode.
- Bug Fix: Mouse Y Invert not working.
- Bug Fix: Many furniture not interactable by companions.
- Bug Fix: Very low resolution for when taking picture.
- Bug Fix: Photo album icons overlapping with each other.
- Bug Fix: Many map related issues where player can stuck or exit the map.
- Re-opened the additional small room located near the bedroom.
- Added level cap at 30.
She Will Punish Them update for 19 October 2022
Update V0.952
Patchnotes via Steam Community
