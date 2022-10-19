 Skip to content

She Will Punish Them update for 19 October 2022

Update V0.952

She Will Punish Them update for 19 October 2022

Update V0.952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Furniture placed in the Nova Palace interferes with the new Cold Palace.
  • Bug Fix: T-pose when interacting with the shower.
  • Bug Fix: Some times girls not appearing on the Free Photo Mode.
  • Bug Fix: Mouse Y Invert not working.
  • Bug Fix: Many furniture not interactable by companions.
  • Bug Fix: Very low resolution for when taking picture.
  • Bug Fix: Photo album icons overlapping with each other.
  • Bug Fix: Many map related issues where player can stuck or exit the map.
  • Re-opened the additional small room located near the bedroom.
  • Added level cap at 30.

