Kinzoku No Catana update for 19 October 2022

6th Great Minor Update

Build 9750822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FPS fixes (20 - 60 FPS).
  • Fixed cursor not showing on merchant.
  • Added Common "Yellow" Icon for In-world Collectable Items (T to Craft by the way.).
  • Added Rulith Castle Dungeon. [WIP]
  • Added Mini Astolsko Lake (Will lead to Astolsko Caverns in the future/Final Endgame Dungeon). [WIP]
  • Still no Quest Update.
  • Added Companion (Anime Girl) (X to force follow and X to allow combat) [WIP]
  • Added Shuriken Weapon to Nijota (Press 8 and \ to switch from katana)
  • More needed to be done will work on it...

