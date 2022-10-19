- FPS fixes (20 - 60 FPS).
- Fixed cursor not showing on merchant.
- Added Common "Yellow" Icon for In-world Collectable Items (T to Craft by the way.).
- Added Rulith Castle Dungeon. [WIP]
- Added Mini Astolsko Lake (Will lead to Astolsko Caverns in the future/Final Endgame Dungeon). [WIP]
- Still no Quest Update.
- Added Companion (Anime Girl) (X to force follow and X to allow combat) [WIP]
- Added Shuriken Weapon to Nijota (Press 8 and \ to switch from katana)
- More needed to be done will work on it...
Kinzoku No Catana update for 19 October 2022
6th Great Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
