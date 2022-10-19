 Skip to content

Soul Wargame update for 19 October 2022

EA version of Soul Wargame Updated to v2.8.8

19 October 2022

  1. BUG FIXED: [Roger’s Compass] was removed during the action.
  2. BUG FIXED: [Scarlet Spot][Bloodbone Regeneration] recovering HP reported error when the characters began to act.

