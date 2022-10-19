- Added options to the ship hamburger menu in Domination mode to restock all resources and crew at the cost of credits. This is only available for ships within their spawn area.
- Enemy ships that are destroyed by NPCs will now award the player fame as long as they are near the player.
- AI ships will now be willing to pick closer attack distances, which also solves some issues where they would pick strange attack rotations.
- Bugfix: Crash in some cases when hovering the mouse cursor over a ship icon as that ship is destroyed or removed.
- Bugfix: Crash in Russian when viewing the stats for the Disruptor.
- Bugfix: Crash selecting a resource delivery mission while using the Spanish translation.
- Bugfix: Crash using German when hovering the mouse cursor over the Edit Hyper-Jump Connections button in Creative Mode.
- Bugfix: A ship that is "wanted" would remain permanently wanted if it didn't have a control room.
- Bugfix: The "Reset Crew" feature in Creative Mode was not resetting any crew that were not assigned to a quarters.
- Bugfix: Crew pathing wasn't working properly in the Deck Cannon.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 19 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
