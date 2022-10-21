 Skip to content

Driver Booster for Steam update for 21 October 2022

Driver Booster 10 is Available on Steam Now!

Driver Booster for Steam update for 21 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys,

We’ve just released our latest version of Driver Booster, which helps you get 8,500,000+ drivers and popular game components up-to-date! Enjoy smoother PC and game performance with our New Driver Booster 10 Now!

Checkout improvements:

  • Expanded database to support updating up to 8,500,000+ drivers for more devices
  • Added more drivers for Windows 11 and supported more new hardwares
  • Enhanced driver update to provide better game drivers and more stable drivers
  • Optimized scan to be up to 20% faster
  • Optimized update engine for 10% faster update and a much higher success rate
  • Accelerated the effect of Game Boost by up to 12%
  • Brand-new UI for a more user-friendly experience
  • Supported 38 languages
  • More can be discovered by you

