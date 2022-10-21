Driver Booster 10 is Available on Steam Now!

Hi guys,
We’ve just released our latest version of Driver Booster, which helps you get 8,500,000+ drivers and popular game components up-to-date! Enjoy smoother PC and game performance with our New Driver Booster 10 Now!
Checkout improvements:
- Expanded database to support updating up to 8,500,000+ drivers for more devices
- Added more drivers for Windows 11 and supported more new hardwares
- Enhanced driver update to provide better game drivers and more stable drivers
- Optimized scan to be up to 20% faster
- Optimized update engine for 10% faster update and a much higher success rate
- Accelerated the effect of Game Boost by up to 12%
- Brand-new UI for a more user-friendly experience
- Supported 38 languages
- More can be discovered by you
Get PRO edition here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/920630/Driver_Booster_Upgrade_to_ProLifetime/
Changed files in this update