Version 1.4.0: Arenas

Arenas
Survival is split into two unique arenas to progress through!
- Ether - Standard enemies, fast ramp-up. Short, intense, and requires mastery of the basics.
- Maroon Fog - Special enemies, slow ramp-up. Long, difficult, and requires tactics.
Title Screen visuals changed and now match terminal skin
Secondaries now match cursor trail color
Fixed bug where goo bomb would cancel auto-attack when triggered by click
Fixed auto-attack not being as responsive as it should be. (This incorporates 5-6 different fixes)
Trishot attack speed lowered from 0.75 to 0.65
Trishot damage reduced from 1.0 to 0.9
Survival duration lowered from 15:00 to 8:00.
Updated special and overcharge visuals
Goo Bombs now explode when colliding with each other
Goo Bombs no longer explode when clicked
Special Pack Level up reward reduced from 5-8 to 4-6
Survival Standard (white) Octo special given reduced by half
Standard tri special event now spawns 15 tris at a 0.4 second rate instead of 0.55
Rogue is now locked until Campaign is beaten
Endless is now locked for an arena until it is beaten on normal
Impossible is now locked until rogue is beaten
Survival songs are now split between the two arenas
Fixed a bug that decreased the chance of rolling an ability from level up with less that 4 abilities
Survival shop cursor cost increased from 500 to 1000
Survival shop upgrades costs increased for damage, knockback, pakc generation, xp boost, and health regen
Survival point generation from enemies reduced by 20% (Makes progression happen slower to fix pacing)
Fixed bug with autoattack and specials not triggering
Osiris health increased to 150 and scale by 50 (from 100 scale by 25) in Maroon Fog ONLY
Tentative bugfix for cursor changing when dying in Survival
