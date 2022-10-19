Version 1.4.0: Arenas

Added arenas (Ether and Maroon Fog)

Ether is an 8 minute arena with standard cubes, gold cubes, and lower level special events

It's short, but ramps up fast and focuses on mastering the basics

Maroon fog has red cubes, gravity cubes, guardian cubes and more higher level special events

It ramps up slower but has more difficult enemies and requires more creativity

Title Screen visuals changed and now match terminal skin

Secondaries now match cursor trail color

Fixed bug where goo bomb would cancel auto-attack when triggered by click

Fixed auto-attack not being as responsive as it should be. (This incorporates 5-6 different fixes)

Trishot attack speed lowered from 0.75 to 0.65

Trishot damage reduced from 1.0 to 0.9

Survival duration lowered from 15:00 to 8:00.

Updated special and overcharge visuals

Goo Bombs now explode when colliding with each other

Goo Bombs no longer explode when clicked

Special Pack Level up reward reduced from 5-8 to 4-6

Survival Standard (white) Octo special given reduced by half

Standard tri special event now spawns 15 tris at a 0.4 second rate instead of 0.55

Rogue is now locked until Campaign is beaten

Endless is now locked for an arena until it is beaten on normal

Impossible is now locked until rogue is beaten

Survival songs are now split between the two arenas

Fixed a bug that decreased the chance of rolling an ability from level up with less that 4 abilities

Survival shop cursor cost increased from 500 to 1000

Survival shop upgrades costs increased for damage, knockback, pakc generation, xp boost, and health regen

Survival point generation from enemies reduced by 20% (Makes progression happen slower to fix pacing)

Fixed bug with autoattack and specials not triggering

Osiris health increased to 150 and scale by 50 (from 100 scale by 25) in Maroon Fog ONLY