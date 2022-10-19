 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 19 October 2022

Version 1.4.0: Arenas

Version 1.4.0: Arenas

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arenas

Survival is split into two unique arenas to progress through!

  • Ether - Standard enemies, fast ramp-up. Short, intense, and requires mastery of the basics.

  • Maroon Fog - Special enemies, slow ramp-up. Long, difficult, and requires tactics.

  • Added arenas (Ether and Maroon Fog)

  • Ether is an 8 minute arena with standard cubes, gold cubes, and lower level special events

  • It's short, but ramps up fast and focuses on mastering the basics

  • Maroon fog has red cubes, gravity cubes, guardian cubes and more higher level special events

  • It ramps up slower but has more difficult enemies and requires more creativity

  • Title Screen visuals changed and now match terminal skin

  • Secondaries now match cursor trail color

  • Fixed bug where goo bomb would cancel auto-attack when triggered by click

  • Fixed auto-attack not being as responsive as it should be. (This incorporates 5-6 different fixes)

  • Trishot attack speed lowered from 0.75 to 0.65

  • Trishot damage reduced from 1.0 to 0.9

  • Survival duration lowered from 15:00 to 8:00.

  • Updated special and overcharge visuals

  • Goo Bombs now explode when colliding with each other

  • Goo Bombs no longer explode when clicked

  • Special Pack Level up reward reduced from 5-8 to 4-6

  • Survival Standard (white) Octo special given reduced by half

  • Standard tri special event now spawns 15 tris at a 0.4 second rate instead of 0.55

  • Rogue is now locked until Campaign is beaten

  • Endless is now locked for an arena until it is beaten on normal

  • Impossible is now locked until rogue is beaten

  • Survival songs are now split between the two arenas

  • Fixed a bug that decreased the chance of rolling an ability from level up with less that 4 abilities

  • Survival shop cursor cost increased from 500 to 1000

  • Survival shop upgrades costs increased for damage, knockback, pakc generation, xp boost, and health regen

  • Survival point generation from enemies reduced by 20% (Makes progression happen slower to fix pacing)

  • Fixed bug with autoattack and specials not triggering

  • Osiris health increased to 150 and scale by 50 (from 100 scale by 25) in Maroon Fog ONLY

  • Tentative bugfix for cursor changing when dying in Survival

