Road Defense: Outsiders update for 19 October 2022

New upgrades for turret weapons

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AK-47 Level 3
Pistol Level 3
MP5 Level 3
Rifle Level 3

Soon all weapons will be able to be upgraded to level 3, 4, 5...

