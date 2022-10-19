HotFix 1.0.74465

Hi! More bug fixes!
Patch Notes for HotFix
Hallways of Horror
- Modified some of the prop pumpkins on the Hallways of Horror (Highschool) map to look more distinct from the searchable Jack O'Lanterns.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a low frame rate issue on Epic builds while on the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where weapon crafting progress would sometimes not decay correctly if the teen player cycled to a weapon with a shorter craft time before moving to craft at another station.
- Fixed some lighting issues on the Hotel map.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when several keybindings were unbound at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where the weapon selection HUD would sometimes display the wrong input after rebinding.
- Fixed an issue where certain unbound or rebound inputs would continue to use the default bindings.
- Fixed an issue where certain visual effects could continue to draw on screen after they were supposed to be completed.
Changed files in this update