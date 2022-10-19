 Skip to content

Video Horror Society update for 19 October 2022

HotFix 1.0.74465

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi! More bug fixes!

Patch Notes for HotFix

Hallways of Horror
  • Modified some of the prop pumpkins on the Hallways of Horror (Highschool) map to look more distinct from the searchable Jack O'Lanterns.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a low frame rate issue on Epic builds while on the main menu.
  • Fixed a bug where weapon crafting progress would sometimes not decay correctly if the teen player cycled to a weapon with a shorter craft time before moving to craft at another station.
  • Fixed some lighting issues on the Hotel map.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when several keybindings were unbound at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where the weapon selection HUD would sometimes display the wrong input after rebinding.
  • Fixed an issue where certain unbound or rebound inputs would continue to use the default bindings.
  • Fixed an issue where certain visual effects could continue to draw on screen after they were supposed to be completed.

