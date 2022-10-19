Patch Notes, October 18th, 2022

- Skybox in fighter jet showdown now moves
- Skybox in fighter jet showdown made slightly brighter
- Art for rockwall objects in fighter jet showdown slightly adjusted
- Sky particles added to Cyber City Act 0 to match other acts
- Continue prompts now appear as they should in first few cutscenes
- Fixed issue where settings menus would overlap when pressing options with a mouse
Speedbreak Hyperdrive update for 19 October 2022
