Speedbreak Hyperdrive update for 19 October 2022

Patch Notes, October 18th, 2022

October 18th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skybox in fighter jet showdown now moves
  • Skybox in fighter jet showdown made slightly brighter
  • Art for rockwall objects in fighter jet showdown slightly adjusted
  • Sky particles added to Cyber City Act 0 to match other acts
  • Continue prompts now appear as they should in first few cutscenes
  • Fixed issue where settings menus would overlap when pressing options with a mouse

