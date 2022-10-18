Small update 2.5.1

Table layout, rules and logic changes:
- [Brix] Slightly toned down the difficulty of the last few level
- [Jukebox] The Rhythm game will now award a 'Perfect' bonus if 95% of the max possible score is achieved instead of 100%. The reason for the change is that it was basically impossible to achieve before (4 players ever managed to do it before now)
- [Brix] Changed the target score for the High Score III achievement. Instead of 50M, it now ask for 40M. It previously had a completion rate of 0.01%
Other changes:
- Preventing the Mail screen from closing if it is waiting on the server to respond
- Fixed an issue that would allow a reward message to be closed while the game is waiting for the server to confirm, preventing the reward from being disbursed
- Removed the Lights Out play mode
- Fixed an issue that would make cloud save unreadable for some French and German players
- Removed the frame rate debugger which was causing trouble when mapping flipper keys to - or =
- [Fastball-Issue#1] Fixed an issue with the running lights
- [Fastball-Issue#1] Changed the batting cage Triple label from 300 to 500 to match the scoring value
- [Fastball] Fixed an issue where the ball coming out of the Hit ramp would collide improperly with a ball rolling right underneath
