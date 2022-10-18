Team Fortress 2 update for 18 October 2022
ClientVersion 7594967
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian
Items
- Safety Stripes Removed attribute
visuals/player_bodygroups/hat
1
- Holographic Harvest Carbon Compassion 2022 has been added
- Holographic Harvest Zebra Zirconia 2022 has been added
- Holographic Harvest Lahsuniya Ratna 2022 has been added
- Holographic Harvest Haunted Scrap Canteen 2022 has been added
