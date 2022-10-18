 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 18 October 2022

ClientVersion 7594967

Build 9749452 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Safety Stripes Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/hat 1
  • Holographic Harvest Carbon Compassion 2022 has been added
  • Holographic Harvest Zebra Zirconia 2022 has been added
  • Holographic Harvest Lahsuniya Ratna 2022 has been added
  • Holographic Harvest Haunted Scrap Canteen 2022 has been added

Changed files in this update

