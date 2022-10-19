 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tau Ceti Terminus update for 19 October 2022

The Shadows

Share · View all patches · Build 9749389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update to Wolf 25 graphics and assorted bug fixes. Minor terrain improvements, clouds and shadows, more glowiness in the underdark.
Improvements Second Planet:
  • Terrain textures tweaked.
  • Some grass and plant updates.
  • Mushrooms, cave spiders glow.
  • Added clouds and shadows.
  • Added 2 environment sounds.
  • Changed sun flare.
Other Improvements:
  • Drone is draggable in low gravity.
  • Portal distributes teleported items according to size.
  • Additional solution to planet 3 puzzle.
  • Alien weapon reduced in size by 10%.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed astrodynamics radial controls touched too far from surface.
  • Fixed bug where weapon locks up when drone removed from scene.

Changed files in this update

The Tau Ceti Terminus Content Depot 1633781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link