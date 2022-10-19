The Shadows

Update to Wolf 25 graphics and assorted bug fixes. Minor terrain improvements, clouds and shadows, more glowiness in the underdark.
Improvements Second Planet:
- Terrain textures tweaked.
- Some grass and plant updates.
- Mushrooms, cave spiders glow.
- Added clouds and shadows.
- Added 2 environment sounds.
- Changed sun flare.
Other Improvements:
- Drone is draggable in low gravity.
- Portal distributes teleported items according to size.
- Additional solution to planet 3 puzzle.
- Alien weapon reduced in size by 10%.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed astrodynamics radial controls touched too far from surface.
- Fixed bug where weapon locks up when drone removed from scene.
Changed files in this update