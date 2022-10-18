COMPLETELY NEW AI CODE FOR NPCs, PATHING ONLINE
City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 18 October 2022
COMPLETELY NEW AI CODE FOR NPCs, PATHING ONLINE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) Content Depot 688931
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update