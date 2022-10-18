- Added an endless "Zen mode" so players can keep catching bugs after the ending
- fixed Entomologist 11/12 error
- fixed text bubbles not disapearing if dialog tree is complete
- fixed some more typos !
- fixed star collider size so it's harder to go over the last one when drawing
- fixed a missing credit card I'm sorryyyy Brendan :' )
Paradise Marsh update for 18 October 2022
Small fixes + Endless mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
