Paradise Marsh update for 18 October 2022

Small fixes + Endless mode

Paradise Marsh update for 18 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9749047

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an endless "Zen mode" so players can keep catching bugs after the ending
  • fixed Entomologist 11/12 error
  • fixed text bubbles not disapearing if dialog tree is complete
  • fixed some more typos !
  • fixed star collider size so it's harder to go over the last one when drawing
  • fixed a missing credit card I'm sorryyyy Brendan :' )

