We've spent a lot of time on the buoyancy models for the Sopwith seaplane and Hansa W.29, so we've updated the standard planes to allow more realistic splash downs.
Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 18 October 2022
Improved water landings on non seaplanes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update