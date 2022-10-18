New Update Version 0.2.3!

Hello friends!
New update has arrived!
About the update
Added
- Added new weapon - M16A1
- Added Watch Tower (you can craft it)
- Added AntiRad Pills (they help reduce radiation and add some health)
- Added radiation system
- Added new plants for farming - Carrot
- Added radiation zones
- Added more items to trade with the vendor (for example, you can buy or sell an access card)
- Pumpkins with loot and pumpkin-shaped lamps have been added for the upcoming Halloween!
Changed
- Increased time of day
- Changed crafting recipes for some items
- Other minor changes and fixes
Changed files in this update