Dead District update for 18 October 2022

New Update Version 0.2.3!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!
New update has arrived!

About the update
Added
  • Added new weapon - M16A1
  • Added Watch Tower (you can craft it)
  • Added AntiRad Pills (they help reduce radiation and add some health)
  • Added radiation system
  • Added new plants for farming - Carrot
  • Added radiation zones
  • Added more items to trade with the vendor (for example, you can buy or sell an access card)
  • Pumpkins with loot and pumpkin-shaped lamps have been added for the upcoming Halloween!
Changed
  • Increased time of day
  • Changed crafting recipes for some items
  • Other minor changes and fixes

