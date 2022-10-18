- In preparation for a rework of how time is counted in the game (to make it more in line with the story of the bank taking over Wilford's house) - taxes have now been removed. This means there's no penalty for time spent anymore.
- The basic red arrow on the planet screen has been replaced with Wilford's head.
- Planets 3 and on now work as normal too again, but they have no/few colors assigned as of yet.
Wilford - Deep Underground update for 18 October 2022
No more taxes!
