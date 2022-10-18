 Skip to content

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 18 October 2022

No more taxes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9748730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In preparation for a rework of how time is counted in the game (to make it more in line with the story of the bank taking over Wilford's house) - taxes have now been removed. This means there's no penalty for time spent anymore.
  • The basic red arrow on the planet screen has been replaced with Wilford's head.
  • Planets 3 and on now work as normal too again, but they have no/few colors assigned as of yet.

