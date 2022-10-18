 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 18 October 2022

v0.75 Patch Notes

New:

  • Added Orcs
  • Added alraune hair colors

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused when using a stun skill and the user was the last target of the previous round.
  • Fixed "black death" achievement not triggering
  • Fixed "got you in my sights" achievement not triggering
  • Fixed "I am the cure" achievement not triggering
  • Fixed "It says you're a heretic!" achievement not triggering
  • Fixed a pass through reference outfit error that occurred during the first week a monster girl was summoned

Balance:

  • Werewolf no longer gains boosted health when transforming

