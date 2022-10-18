 Skip to content

Endless Sky update for 18 October 2022

Stable Release v0.9.16.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix release for the stable 0.9.16 release, reverting a change made that could cause NPC ships to disappear in certain circumstances.

