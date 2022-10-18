This is a hotfix release for the stable 0.9.16 release, reverting a change made that could cause NPC ships to disappear in certain circumstances.
Endless Sky update for 18 October 2022
Stable Release v0.9.16.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Endless Sky Data Depot 404411
- Loading history…
Endless Sky Win32 Depot 404413
- Loading history…
Endless Sky Win64 Depot 404414
- Loading history…
Endless Sky MacOSX Depot 404415
- Loading history…
Endless Sky Linux32 Depot 404416
- Loading history…
Endless Sky Linux64 Depot 404417
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update