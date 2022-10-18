Minor Patch 1.0.3

Update aims to adress some performance issues on lower end devices using Integrated Graphics. Please use a Dedicated Graphics card if possible!
- Game now automatically sets vsync setting based on display refresh rate. Eg. if refresh rate is not 60hz vsync will be automatically enabled when the game is first launched. If the setting is manually adjusted, it will not be re-adjusted by the game.
- Anti-aliasing is now disabled by default. This was causing performance issues on lower end devices.
- Optimized menu buttons (especially checkboxes).
- Minor additional optimizations.
Changed files in this update