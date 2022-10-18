 Skip to content

Open The Gates! update for 18 October 2022

Minor Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update aims to adress some performance issues on lower end devices using Integrated Graphics. Please use a Dedicated Graphics card if possible!

  • Game now automatically sets vsync setting based on display refresh rate. Eg. if refresh rate is not 60hz vsync will be automatically enabled when the game is first launched. If the setting is manually adjusted, it will not be re-adjusted by the game.
  • Anti-aliasing is now disabled by default. This was causing performance issues on lower end devices.
  • Optimized menu buttons (especially checkboxes).
  • Minor additional optimizations.

