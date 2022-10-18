 Skip to content

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 18 October 2022

NEW Multiplayer Map: DeadWood

New map available:
Death-match Multiplayer Map "DeadWood"(Beta)

Please join the official multiplayer server or feel free to create your own.
Cheers!


